Home coronavirus preparation: What you need for extended stay

Health officials have long recommended families have preparedness kits ready at home in case of a natural disaster like an earthquake or fire, but concern over Novel coronavirus has led many Americans to begin preparing for an extended stay at home.

Experts say what you need in this case, can be very different from what you might need to leave your home in an instant.

Art Nash, University of Alaska Cooperative Extension Energy Specialist, says unlike preparing for something like an earthquake where you'd want to have things ready to go, like freeze fried foods, or flashlights, you want items that you can survive off inside your home, and are easy to prepare, like canned goods.

"The type of foods in that case, that would be good to have are the things that you normally store in your pantry," said Nash. "It's been suggested by some agencies that you get foods also that are very easy to prepare, so in large cans. You might go ahead and have a good amount of soup."

He says in this case, where we're not fearing loss of power so much, frozen foods work as well. You'll also want plenty of water on hand as well as over the counter medications. Experts say it's also a good idea to stock up on items like shampoo or toothpaste, things you might normally buy on an as-needed basis.

"You'll want those things so that you can avoid running out to a pharmacy or a drugstore where other people have concerns with symptoms are gathering, that you have cold medicine on hand -- a bit more than usual, that you have vitamins on hand -- vitamin C."

Nash says don't forget about preparing yourself mentally as well, in the case you do end up sequestered at home for an extended period.

"Even though you are physically most likely safe, when you're in your home and not going to be in contact with others, there can also just be the factor of a lot of concern and anxiety from seeing what's going on around," explained Nash. "So having comfort foods is also a good idea."

It's also important to involve the whole family in the planning process, especially children.

"Talk through those things, and to let the kids know that this is something that most likely you're choosing to do, to go ahead and sequester yourself away, and I think that helps set the stage so that when you need to go ahead possibly, and bring the kids home from school, and let them know, 'It is a Wednesday but you won't be going back to school tomorrow,' you've already let them know that this could be for somewhat an indefinite amount of time or such but that it might be happening, and that we have things that you've asked for, we have things prepared," said Nash.

Also, plan early, because you never know when you might need to put your plan in place.

"With the coronavirus, there may be a cascading, or a domino effect of various segments of the population getting sick who are asked to go ahead and stay in their homes, and not come to factories, not work on rail yards, not work on loading barges, and so it may be that for us, being separated from the rest of the United States that we have a delay of goods possibly because of supply chains being slowed down and affected due to the workers who normally work on them being put out of commission."

Nash says at the very least, if you end up not needing these items in a situation you've prepared for, you'll at least have them on hand in case of a sudden natural disaster in the future.

