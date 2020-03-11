Homeless services working together to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

Right now, if you get sick health officials at all levels are urging people to stay home. For those who don’t have their own home to stay at, shelter services are doing their part to protect their clients from potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

Most organizations that provide services to large numbers of people congregating into one area are coming up with a plan to prevent spread. Lisa Aquino said Brother Francis and other services in Anchorage, like others, are working closely with local and state healthcare providers to strategize

Aquino said they’re giving the same guidance and advice that comes down from the CDC that most people have heard by now; wash your hands well and frequently, don’t touch your face, and avoid large crowds and personal contact with people who are sick.

She admitted that hygiene practices are more difficult for people experiencing homelessness, but not impossible.

“We’re talking about a marginalized population,” she said, “and in general when we’re talking about disease outbreaks, marginalized populations are often at higher risk.”

Things like limited access to healthcare, and certain amenities such as personal showers and sinks are contributing factors to that increased risk Aquino said. However, services like Brother Francis help bridge that gap.

While COVID-19 continues to be a concern, she said Brother Francis is increasing its cleaning procedures.

The municipality of Anchorage’s Incident Commander, Bill Hays reiterated the importance of distance to prevent spread.

“Try to maintain some of that distance that we’re looking for. Three to six feet away from people,” he said, “that is what’s going to prevent the spread in an environment where people are living close together.”

For many homeless shelters that is going to be a complicated measure to enforce.

“That is not how we’re operating in our Brother Francis shelter for sure,” Aquino said.

For right now, the issue of space in homeless shelters is something that is on the minds of the providers. Aquino said there’s not plan set in stone to deal with it yet, but it’s another thing they’re preparing for.

“That’s why we’re meeting with all the shelters together and talking to local authorities,” she said, “we would have other plans for where people can be. We couldn’t just do one thing without thinking about the consequences.”

With those plans, Aquino said the shelters are going to do everything in their power to not turn people away from the shelter in the event of an outbreak.

