Homer Electric urges members to skip mandated yearly meeting

An Alaska utility plans to hold its annual meeting but has encouraged members to stay away over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Peninsula Clarion reported the Homer Electric Association’s yearly meeting scheduled for the first week of May is mandated by its bylaws.

Member Relations Director Bruce Shelley said the association’s board of directors does not have the authority to cancel the meeting but wants to respect health mandates issued in March by Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy that prohibit large gatherings.

If fewer than 50 people attend, those present can move to cancel or postpone the meeting.