Homer living home workers test positive for COVID-19

An official says two workers at an Alaska assisted living home have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Homer News reported Homer Senior Citizens Executive Director Inc. Keren Kelly confirmed the positive tests at the Friendship Terrace home.

Kelly says a positive test of the first worker resulted in additional testing of workers and residents who were close contacts.

The second round resulted in an additional positive test among the workers.

All residents have been tested, but their results were not immediately available.

Kelly says no visitors have been allowed into the facility except qualified medical workers.

