UPDATE: Homicide Investigation near Midtown

UPDATE #2:

Anchorage police have identified the victim in the case as 23-year-old Monica Jefferies.

UPDATE:

Anchorage police have released details about what lead up to a deadly shooting in the Midtown area.

Police say there was some kind of altercation in the parking lot between the female victim and two other people. It escalated when shots were fired, resulting in the female victim’s death.

APD says multiple people were taken in for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police did arrest two people, identified as 19-year-old Thomas West and 23-year-old Jayhra Demings on their outstanding felony warrants.

Original Story:

APD responded to the 3100-block of Cheechako Street, in response to a disturbance.

On arrival they found one adult female victim lying in a parking lot with a lot of trauma to the body. She was then declared deceased at the scene.

The circumstances are under investigation, but this case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.

If anyone was in the area of the 3100-block of Cheechako Street on July 9th and has information about this case, including surveillance video, please contact non-emergency Dispatch at 311.