Homicide Investigation on Cheechako Street

APD responded to the 3100-block of Cheechako Street, in response to a disturbance.

On arrival they found one adult female victim laying in a parking lot with a lot of trauma to the body. She was then declared deceased at the scene.

The circumstances are under investigation, but this case is being investigated as a homicide. The victim's identity will be released pending next-of-kin procedures.

If anyone was in the area of the 3100-block of Cheechako Street July 9th and has information about this case, including surveillance video, please contact non-emergency Dispatch at 311.