Hospice collects drawings and letters for patients during pandemic

Hospice of Anchorage is caring for their fragile patients from a distance through phone and video calls.

They needed a way to reach out to them without sending someone to a patient’s home.

"We're coming up with ways that we we're going to be able to reach out to our patients without going into their homes," said Amy Tribbett, the nonprofit's executive director. "We've received well over 200 pictures from all throughout the state of Alaska, from Tennessee from Hawaii. So it’s been a true, unexpected joy."

They made a request for drawings and cards from their Facebook page and got a major response.

"When they were given the chance to provide something to somebody who's in in a different situation, I think that's what touched them," Tribbett said. "And they said, you know what, you know, we're hunkered down at home, but there are people that are sick and could really use some some cheering up."

"It's so nice," said Nancy Bernard, a patient with Hospice of Anchorage. "It made my day."

They send out the drawings every week to their 28 patients.

You can send in one yourself by mailing a drawing or card to 2612 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK, 99508.