Hospital workers in Kodiak are gearing up to strike

According to the international brotherhood of teamsters local 959, workers with the Alaska Medial Employee Association have given Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center their required 10 days notice that they are going on strike.

This comes after the union claims the hospital canceled negotiations this week with the workers overpaid time off and sick leave benefits.

The medical works union says they are willing to come to the table but there is not a meeting set.

Providence Health & Services Alaska released a statement to Channel 2 saying it was notified on March 10 by AMEA of their intention to go on strike beginning March 20.

“Leaders at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center have been focused on the hospital’s planning and response for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health emergency. AMEA’s decision to issue a strike notice during this time of heightened concern for public health is irresponsible,” Providence said in its statement.

Providence says “AMEA did not provide an end date for the strike so at this time we are planning for the strike to be indefinite.”

