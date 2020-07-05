Hours increased at Lake Otis COVID-19 testing site

The Anchorage Office of Emergency Management has announced increased hours at the Lake Otis Parkway testing site. The site is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m.

Officials are asking people to get there by going East on East 40th Avenue, turning south onto Laurel Street, then turning west on East 42nd Avenue.

The OEM says they are only testing people at this site who have symptoms of COVID-19, travelers with a voucher from the State of Alaska, and residents who need a test to return to work. Officials say the site should not be used for testing before a medical procedure.

