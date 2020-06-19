House Speaker Bryce Edgmon to give keynote speech at 54th AFN convention

When the 54th annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention begins in October, Alaska's current Speaker of the House, Representative Bryce Edgmon - (I) Dillingham, will give the keynote address.

"It is quite an honor and a privilege to be considered and named as the keynote speaker," he told KTUU on Friday, the day after the decision was announced by AFN.

Edgmon represents the state's 37th District. He is in his second term as Speaker of the House and is the first Alaskan Native in the history of the state to hold the position. He plans to make use of that experience, and this year's theme: "Good Government, Alaskans Decide," when addressing the audience in Anchorage this fall.

"I'm very excited about seeing young Alaskan leaders coming into their own," Edgmon told KTUU on Friday. "I foresee a future where we have more Alaska Natives in elected offices across the state."

AFN is the largest representative gathering of Indigenous people in the United States. This year's convention is currently scheduled to take place October 15-17, at the Dena’ina Center in downtown Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.