House members hear from infectious disease experts on the spread of COVID-19

On Tuesday, the Alaska House State Affairs Committee heard testimony from a group which included experts in the area of infectious diseases. Speaking to lawmakers by phone were Dr. Nirav Shah, a senior scholar at Stanford Medical Center, and Tomas Pueyo - a mathematician and forecast modeler. As part of the presentation, legislatures were shown the rate of spread in the United States as compared to Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea, German and France.

According Pueyo, for every person that COVID-19 impacts, 2.5 more people are likely to pick up the disease. There are also known cases where people recovered from the virus, tested negative, then re-contracted the illness and tested positive again.

Shah says that as of Monday, more than 240 new clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment underway in China, compared to just under 100 in the USA. He says that optimistically, it could take 12-18 months to get a vaccine out to the general public - and that right now the most vulnerable population are elderly. Coming in second are members of the homeless community and third are those without insurance of the undocumented.

Rep. Ivy Sponholz asked the experts to weigh options like closing schools and businesses, and how to measure the consequences that might follow: i.e. job loss or economic recessions. The experts say that at this point, the human costs are hard to quantify but that it is important to act quickly because the choices being made today might not be an option three weeks from now.

Rep. Ben Carpenter asked about how the virus might be affected by Alaska's climate, but current evidence point to the fact that similar weather patterns in places like Norway, or the source-country of China, the virus has still shown a proclivity to spread more rapidly in colder, dryer places.

Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Incident Commander Bryan Fisher also spoke to the committee about the procedures that have been put in place in Alaska, starting when a Kalitta Air flight came into Anchorage from Wuhan back in January. Fisher says his office essentially has two branches. The emergency services branch deals with sheltering, quarantine and mitigation strategies, while the medical branch is largely comprised of the Department of Health and Social Services. Information below was given to the committee as follows:

There are currently750 test kits in Fairbanks and 900 in Anchorage. If more are needed, the labs must reach out to the CDC which will in return supply kits. The Fairbanks lab, located on the UAF campus, has two of the (PCRs) polymerase chain reaction thermal cyclers needed to test for the virus. Anchorage has three and both locations operate 24 hours, 7 days a week. 334 samples have been submitted so far.