How tattoo studios are working to stay safe during the pandemic

Giving someone a tattoo or a piercing comes with inherent health risks that practitioners already work to prevent. Now that many body art studios are reopening, some artists say that updating their procedures has mostly been a matter of expanding existing precautions.

“Most of it isn’t changing,” said Blake Thomas, manager of the Hole Look. “As far as my client to client disinfectant procedure, the only thing that’s really changing is I’m expanding my range a little bit.

In addition to a complete disinfection of his workspace, Thomas and his customers will all be wearing masks. On top of that, all of the artists will have gloves, aprons, and will be using thoroughly sanitized tools, but likely the biggest preventative measure they’re taking is a health screening for the artists and customers before they even step through the door.

“I think for this to be successful and safe for everybody, it’s going to take absolute honesty on the part of our clients as well as our practitioners,” he said.

Despite all of the precautions, Thomas did express some nervousness at the thought of reopening. One of his co workers is immunocompromised and they’ll be taking longer before coming back. He said any potential customers in a similar boat should consider something similar.

“If somebody does have an underlying thing, I would imagine it’s probably not the best time for them to seek our services,” he said.

