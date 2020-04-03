How to deal with pet adoptions during Covid-19 quarantine

For those wanting to adopt pets or bring strays to the shelter, Anchorage Animal Care and Control is doing things a bit differently during these times. In an effort to comply with the current mandates in place and to also protect the public and themselves, AACC is asking people to refer to social media and its website to see what's changed.

That's where they will also feature 1 or 2 animals up for adoption. If interested, please call to make an appointment.

AACC is also asking the community to become an extension of the shelter, meaning if you find a stray dog or cat and it's friendly and you can take it in and foster the animal, they're asking you to do that.

If the animal is sick or injured, call to make an appointment to take the animal in. Doing this allows them to free up kennel space for the animals that really need it.

"Those are animals who are sick or injured, animals strays who can't be fostered by their finders, owners who are in emergency situations and need to bring their animals to us, it's also for our first responders," said Laura Atwood, Public Relations and Community Outreach Coordinator for AACC.

AACC is also trying to keep its pet food bank open, which is set up outside. They're asking people to only take 1 or 2 bags if you absolutely need it.

