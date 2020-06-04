Human remains discovered on Hidden Hills Road in Talkeetna

Alaska State Troopers say human remains were discovered on Hidden Hills Road in Talkeetna over the weekend.

On May 31, 2020, AST says around 2:21 p.m. troopers received a report of discovered human remains by teenagers that were out on their ATVs.

Troopers responded and recovered the remains.

AST says the remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for identification.

Troopers say it doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.