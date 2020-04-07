Human remains found after a house fire in Pilot Point

Alaska State Troopers say human remains were found after a home caught fire in the village of Pilot Point.

Troopers say around 1:30 a.m., dispatch got a report from a VPSO reporting a structure fire with a possible fatality.

Once on scene with a Deputy Fire Marshal, AST found the remains in the home.

Troopers say the home is a total loss.

AST says no foul play is suspected at this time and the investigation is continuing.

Troopers say they may know the identity of the person but did not release the information at the time of this article.

Pilot Point is less than 100 miles from King Salmon.

