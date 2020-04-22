Human remains found near Knik River near Palmer

Alaska State Troopers have recovered human remains from near the Knik River near Palmer.

According to an online Trooper dispatch, AST was notified Tuesday evening just before 5:30 that a person had found what they believed to be human remains.

Palmer Troopers and the Major Crimes Investigation Unit responded and recovered the remains. The remains were not able to be identified.

The State Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and identification.

