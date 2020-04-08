Human remains were found following a house fire in Naknek

Bristol Bay Borough Police say human remains were found Monday in a home following a fire.

Police say they responded to the home in Naknek around 9 a.m. Monday.

After the fire was put out, Police Cheif John Rhyshek says human remains were found.

Alaska State Troopers say two Deputy Fire Marshals from Anchorage responded via State aircraft to assist BBBPD.

Next of kin has been notified.

Rhyshek says no foul play is expected.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2019 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.