Hundreds join in continuing peaceful protests in Anchorage

Alaska faced its second weekend of protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, Saturday. Hundreds gathered for a peaceful protest in Palmer, followed by another Anchorage Saturday night.

Demonstrators marched from the downtown park strip to the Anchorage Police Department headquarters, chanting “Black Lives Matter,” “No justice, no peace,” and a number of other phrases decrying police violence and systemic racism. Saturday’s protest in Anchorage, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation Anchorage featured a list of demands for Anchorage police including, prohibition of deadly force and public police conduct records.

Another demand at the center of the conversation was that APD reopen the investigation of a February officer-involved shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Desmond David-Pitts, the brother of the shooting’s victim, organized a rally Friday, and attended both the rally in Palmer and in Anchorage. He said continuing these protests will be important to maintain the momentum of the movement going on around the country.

“Some people pick a protest to go for the attention, and then they go back home and leave the problem,” he said. “That’s not what we’re doing, we’re being consistent.”

In a statement Friday, Jeremy Conkling, president of the Anchorage Police Department Employees Association commented on recent protests, saying “The APDEA has supported and will continue to support training focused on de-escalation, cultural awareness, implicit bias, and use of force.”

