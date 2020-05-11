'I think there is a lot of uncertainty about what comes next' EOC discusses phases of reopening

As Anchorage begins to reopen even more businesses, the state and municipality keeps announcing different 'phases' of the process. So what does each phase mean? For the Emergency Operations Center, it means making sure the state is remaining safe while easing back into normal life.

"The Emergency Operations Center remains laser focused on making sure we have the right amount of PPE available to our front line health care workers, and to ensure that our vulnerable populations are not affected by this disease," said Anchorage City Manager and Incident Commander Bill Falsey, "In the meantime, we're also trying to help with the data side of things- to make sure that as we move into this next phase, we have a good understanding of how disease incidents is changing."

Channel 2's Mike Ross spoke with Falsey about how they're moving forward.

