ICYMI: Alaskan CBD company starts making hand sanitizer to help slow the spread of COVID-19

Shawn McDonough runs Frontier CBDs in Homer, but his background in chemistry is allowing him to lend a much needed service to his regular vendors. Teaming with JKD Brands - the company that handles most of the labels and packaging for the state's marijuana industry - McDonough has started manufacturing bottles of hand sanitizer for the purpose of in-store use at local cannabis shops.

"We're doing hand sanitizer now and my second product will be surface cleaner," he told KTUU on Tuesday. "It will be complimentary as well, and hopefully coming within 10 days."

Frontier CBDs was able to produce 85 bottles in its first run, and McDonough is already working on another batch that is close to the same size. He estimates that he could make 5000 bottles at a time with access to adequate supplies of alcohol and aloe.

"I'm sourcing some alcohol from different stores between the lower 48 and Alaska," McDonough said. "Once we get passed the log jam of needing more alcohol, we'll be able to produce a lot and I'll give it to anyone and everyone that needs it."

When explaining his decision to simply give the new product to cannabis stores, for use by employees and customers, McDonough says it boils down to protecting the industry as a whole.

"If they shut down, it's going to really hurt my business as well, so anything we can do to keep them safe and their customers safe is a win-win for us," he said. "Sanitizing is a front line battle, especially with all the money that is exchanging hands in this industry."

Earlier this week, McDonough made rounds to several of the stores where he normally does business, hand-delivering the sanitizer. It will also be distributed to cannabis retailers at the JKD Brands facilities in Anchorage, where most shops pick up the materials they need to package their products. He's also working on a version of the sanitizer that comes without CBD extracts. As his production grows, he hopes to begin making bottles available to more stores around the state.

McDonough also runs a restaurant that's been limited to take out only, and that while that business suffering, he considers himself lucky to have his CBD operation to fall back on.

"This was just an easy thing to do," he said. "I think it was the right thing to do."