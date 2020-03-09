IRS seeking Taxpayer Advocacy Panel Volunteers

The Internal Revenue Service is currently searching for volunteers to serve

on the Taxpayer Advocacy Panel (TAP) in Alaska. The 'TAP' is a federal advisory committee that listens to taxpayers, identifies major taxpayer concerns, and makes recommendations for improving IRS service and customer satisfaction.

Taxpayers interested in serving on the panel may apply through March 30, 2020.

