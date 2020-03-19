Ice climber dies after falling at Valdez Glacier

The City of Valdez says an ice climber died after falling at Valdez glacier Thursday.

Valdez dispatch got a call around 4:15 p.m. of an injured woman found six miles from the face of the glacier.

The Valdez Fire Department backcountry search and rescue team deployed two ground search teams and one airborne search team, the city said.

When the airborne team got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Kalley Ann Rittman dead. Rittman is from Madison, Wisconsin, according to NBC 15 in Madison.

Officials say Rittman's exact cause of death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

