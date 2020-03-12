Iditarod 2020: Catching up with teams that took their 24-hour rest in Takotna

While teams have started taking their 24-hour rest during this 2020 Iditarod race, Channel 2's Sean Maguire caught up with a number of teams in Takotna.

Sean spoke with Jessie Royer, Aaron Peck, and Larry Daugherty.

“Yeah, it was good, I don't know how cold it got, I don't have a thermometer,” said Royer, “it was so cold I frost nipped my fingers, I'm also not used to the cold, I've been pretty much above zero all winter in Montana.”

Peck spoke with Sean about why he didn’t take his rest in McGrath.

“It was very cold in McGrath, knew over here with slightly higher elevation, that the area to park the dogs is on an area facing south, going to benefit from the midday sun today,” said Peck,” not going to rest the same way in McGrath, the cold temperatures, soak up the sun today.”

