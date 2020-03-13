Iditarod 48 will bypass Shaktoolik amid concerns over new coronavirus

Mushers and dog teams competing in the 48th running of the Iditarod will bypass the Shaktoolik checkpoint over concerns about the new coronavirus, the public relations firm for the race said Friday.

An emailed statement from the group, which represents the Iditarod, said that, "in consultation with the community of Shaktoolik and in the continued interest of public health, the Iditarod is moving its official checkpoint to outside the community of Shaktoolik."

Shaktoolik is the 19th checkpoint along the northern route of the Iditarod trail.

The release stated that mushers would still be provided with their food drop bags, straw for bedding and the product, HEET, which helps teams stay fed with hot meals along the trail.

A Facebook post from the Native Village of Shaktoolik also advised residents to avoid Iditarod sites, stating in part that, "in light of the potential for massive spread... prevention is key. This is in support by our Native Village of Shaktoolik."

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

