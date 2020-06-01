After months in Alaska, Iditarod champ Waerner hitching a ride home on historic plane

With limited options, a recently-crowned Iditarod champion has decided to hitch a ride home on a historic plane after being stuck in Alaska for several months: Norwegian Thomas Waerner is finally on the homestretch of his journey home, and with no fewer than 24 of the race's four-legged athletes in tow.

"Sometimes, life is a little strange," he said on Sunday evening, shortly before his scheduled departure for Norway. "Looking forward, looking for solutions, trying to figure out what to do, things are suddenly happening."

Waerner, who took home the 2020 Iditarod title in mid-March, crossed the Burled Arch in Nome only to run into extensive travel restrictions both locally and overseas shortly after that. While most of his fellow mushers were able to go home, he missed the boat - or, in this case, the plane.

"I said that I would not leave before I had a solution for the dogs," Waerner said of his trip home, "and I think that was the right decision to make, because I don't think the dogs would make it back until October or something."

So, the veteran musher took a different route.

An aviation museum in Stavanger, Norway, Flyhistorisk Museum Sola, had initially set up a contract for the sale of an airplane Waerner might be able to also use to travel back, since it was being purchased around the time he was set to leave the United States. The plan was centered around a vintage, large-capacity Douglas DC-6B aircraft, most commonly used for cargo in recent years but also capable of passenger transport and dating back to use in the 1940's.

It looked like the perfect opportunity for Waerner to get home with his whole team in tow.

Back in April, Waerner had said he'd considered that plan to take an historic plane back overseas with his dogs "kind of a long shot," and one that "probably wouldn't happen." He was nearly proven correct on the latter front: The sale fell through shortly after it had started to gain traction. With coronavirus affecting world operations and economies, the Norwegian kroner, the country's currency, was also adversely affected, and the museum decided to cancel its deal to buy the aircraft.

However, Waerner's main sponsor, Qrill Pet, stepped in to help facilitate a purchase, and that was that. The plane was sold to the museum, currently operating under tail number N151 and as part of the Everts Air Alaska fleet.

Having been staying and training in and around Ester, Alaska, Waerner and his team of 16 dogs, along with eight more pups from a fellow Norwegian musher's team, will head to Fairbanks late Sunday to catch the overnight flight to Stavanger. They plan on making just one stop, in Yellowknife, Canada, to refuel to make the trip as quick as possible, though the trip will likely require about 22 hours of travel. The plane will land at the airport, right where the museum is located, Waerner said.

"If you look now, all these airlines are still shut down," he said. "It's not possible to get home. I don't know when I would go home, so I feel lucky that this is actually happening. And it's a good ending of a great journey."

Though Waerner was in Alaska for much longer than planned, he said the state is one of his "favorite places in the world." Along with spending quality time with friends, he's continued his training throughout his time in Alaska, and he plans on returning for next year's Iditarod. Still, while the father of five said it's a bit strange leaving, he's ready to get home and get back to his wife and children whom he misses so much.

"I've been living kind of retired in Alaska; it's been kind of a lazy life," he laughed. "I'm used to always having projects, always having stuff to do. I have some catching up to do!"

