Iditarod Day 10: Veteran Iditarod musher Larry Daugherty scratches, Thomas Waerner checks into White Mountain

Veteran Iditarod musher Larry Daugherty scratched at 12:42 a.m. Tuesday at the Kaltag checkpoint.

Daugherty had 13 dogs in harness at the time he made the decision to scratch.

This makes the ninth scratch of the race so far.

Monday, scratched at 1:30 p.m. at the Unalakleet checkpoint and Aaron Peck scratched at 3:50 p.m. at the Shaktoolik checkpoint.

A quick look at the standings as of 6:22 a.m. Tuesday show Thomas Waerner in the lead. He checked into the White Mountian checkpoint at 5:35 a.m.

Waerner was the first to White Mountian, meaning he is the winner of the Northrim Bank Achieve More Award.

The award includes a $2,500 check and a one-of-a-kind print by Anchorage artist Marianne Wieland.

This is a developing story.

