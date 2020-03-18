Iditarod Day 11: Thomas Waerner wins the 2020 race

At 2:37 a.m. on March 18, 2020, Norwegian Thomas Waerner won the 2020 Iditarod.

Thomas Waerner won Iditarod 2020 (Courtesy Iditarod Insider)

The veteran musher arrived at the famed Burled Arch in Nome 9 days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds after starting the race, to become the third Norwegian ever to win the Last Great Race on Earth.

Thomas Waerner with K2 and Bark, minutes after his maiden Iditarod win. #ktuuiditarod #Iditarod2020 pic.twitter.com/xg2aIgTOcw — Sean Maguire (@SeanBMaguire) March 18, 2020

Coming in at second was Mitch Seavey who crossed the finish line at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. His race time was 9 days, 16 hours, 15 minutes, and 38 seconds.

Jessie Royer took third place as she arrived at the finish line at 7:47 a.m. She finished the race 9 days, 17 hours, 47 minutes, and 16 seconds after starting.

Scratches

Rookie Iditarod musher Gabe Dunham scratched at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday at the Unalakleet checkpoint in the best interest of her race team.

Dunham had 12 dogs in harness at the time she made the decision to scratch.

This makes 12 scratches in the 2020 race so far.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.