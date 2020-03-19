Iditarod Day 12: Nicolas Petit scratches from 2020 race

Veteran Iditarod musher Nicolas Petit has scratched from the 2020 Iditarod.

Petit scratched at 5:20 a.m. Thursday between the Elim and White Mountain checkpoints.

Iditarod officials say a mix of “weather and resulting trail conditions, Petit was not able to continue, and by activating his SOS, Petit scratched.”

Golovin Search and Rescue helped Petit to the shelter cabin located between Elim and White Mountain.

Race marshal Mark Nordman spoke with Petit by satellite phone and confirmed that he and his race team are fine.

As soon as the weather clears, Petit and his team will travel to either Elim or White Mountain for transportation off of the trail.

Petit had 11 dogs in harness at the time he made the decision to scratch.

About 20 other teams are still on the Iditarod trail.

Other mushers who have scratched are Veteran Iditarod mushers Robert Redington and Karin Hendrickson.

Redington scratched at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elim checkpoint.

Redington had eight dogs in harness at the time he made the decision to scratch.

Hendrickson scratched at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Shaktoolik checkpoint.

Hendrickson had nine dogs in harness at the time she made the decision to scratch.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

