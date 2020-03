Peter Kaiser, #9, was the first to leave the Finger Lake checkpoint at 8:05 a.m Monday on his way to Rainy Pass.

Behind him is Travis Beals, #20, who left the checkpoint at 8:09 a.m. and Lance Mackey, #12, who left at 8:29 a.m.

First into the Finder Lake checkpoint was Richie Diehl.

It is about 30 miles from Finger Lake to Rainy Pass.

