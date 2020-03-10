Iditarod Day 3: Thomas Waerner leads to Nikolai

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Most of the teams on the Iditarod trail are making their way to Nikolai Tuesday morning.

A check of the standings at 6:23 a.m. showed Thomas Waerner leading the pack on to the next checkpoint.

Waerner left the Rohn checkpoint at 10:07 p.m Monday. Hot on his heels were Joar Leifseth Ulsom and Jessie Royer who left the Rohn checkpoint at 10:25 p.m. and 10:56 p.m. respectively.

Aaron Burmeister was the first muser to arrive at the Rohn checkpoint at 7:42 p.m Monday. He left the checkpoint at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday.

It's about 75 miles from Rohn to Nikolai.

