Iditarod Day 4: Brent Sass first to arrive at Ophir Checkpoint

Brent Sass was the first to check into the Ophir Checkpoint Wednesday.

Sass checked in at 5:40 a.m.

Travis Beals and Lance Mackey also checked into the checkpoint.

Beals arrived at 7:35 a.m.

Mackey at 7:40 a.m.

Teams heading from Ophir to Cripple will travel about 73 miles.

Tuesday evening saw two developments on the 2020 Iditarod trail.

Veteran Iditarod musher Jim Laniers scratched at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday at the Rainy Pass checkpoint. Veteran Iditarod musher Jessie Royer won the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award.

Royer was the first musher to reach the McGrath checkpoint at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday with 14 dogs in harness.

Royer received one pair of tall musher’s mitts crafted from beaver and black moose hide adorned with Athabascan beadwork on smoked moose skin, designed and hand-stitched by Loretta Maillelle. Royer also received a musher’s hat made from a beaver caught in the upper Kuskokwim.

