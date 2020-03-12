Iditarod Day 5: Teams have started taking their mandatory 24-hour rest

We are three days into the 2020 Iditarod race and teams are starting to take their mandatory 24-hour rest.

Mushers, like Jessie Royer, Richie Diehl, Aaron Burmeister, and Peter Kaiser, have taken their layover at the Ophir and Takotna Checkpoint.

A check of race standings as of 7:58 a.m. Thursday show Brent Sass, Michelle Phillips, and Lance Mackey in the top spots respectively.

Sass was the first into the Cripple checkpoint Wednesday, that achievement snagging him the chance at $3,000 in gold nuggets for being the first arrival.

He arrived at 9:54 p.m.

Minutes ago Aliy Zirkle arrived at the Cripple checkpoint. She checked in at 7:28 a.m Thursday.

Once teams rest up in Cripple, they will head to Ruby which is about 70 miles away.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

