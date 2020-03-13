Iditarod Day 6: Jessie Royer first into Ruby, wins Yukon Award

Musher Jessie Royer is the first into the Ruby Checkpoint.

This means she won the Yukon Award. The award comes with a five-course, gourmet dinner prepared at the checkpoint by Chef Bobby Sidro of the Lakefront Hotel.

Royer checked into Ruby at 6:37 a.m.

Royer also receives an “After Dinner Mint” of $3,500 in neatly stacked one-dollar bills along with a bottle of Dom Pérignon.

“We’ve been presenting this award for 34 years running and continue to support all of the great athletes who seek to win the ‘race within the race’ and make it to the Yukon first,” said The Lakefront Anchorage General Manager Greg Beltz. “We’ve come to recognize the fun and rewarding aspect of delivering such a spectacular culinary feast by our award-winning executive chef in a remote checkpoint on the trail. The musher who gets there first won’t be disappointed and is sure to leave the checkpoint with a full stomach.”

Aaron Burmeister and Thomas Waerner are exepcted to check into Ruby in a few minutes.

Thursday it was announced Veteran Iditarod musher Jeremy Keller scratched from the 2020 race.

This story will be updated with more information as the race goes on.

