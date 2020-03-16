Iditarod Day 9: Thomas Waerner is in the lead to the Koyuk Checkpoint

Norwegian musher Thomas Waerner is currently in the lead to the Koyuk Checkpoint.

Waerner was the first musher into Unalakleet Sunday at 10:08 a.m., and the first to leave at 3:05 p.m.

Waerner won the Ryan Air Gold Coast Award.

A look a the standings as of 8:22 a.m. Monday show Waerner in the lead followed by Brent Sass and Jessie Royer.

According to the GPS Tracker on Iditarod.com, Mushers have started passing the Shaktoolik checkpoint which is acting as a supply station only.

The next official checkpoint is Koyuk.

