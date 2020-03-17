Iditarod loses another major sponsor

The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has lost another major sponsor.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles confirmed Monday that the Anchorage Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Anchorage will no longer sponsor the race.

The independently owned and operated dealership has been a core race supporter for 30 years and annually presents the winner with a new pickup at the finish line in Nome.

Dealership spokesman Chuck Talsky says as a franchisee, they are subject to various controls.

The announcement came as mushers enter the final stretch of the race. Leader Thomas Warner was the first musher to leave Koyuk on Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)