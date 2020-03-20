Iditarod mushers Failor, Knolmayer and Underwood rescued after activating emergency beacons Friday

Three Iditarod mushers were rescued Friday morning after they activated their emergency beacons, Alaska State Troopers said in a dispatch report Friday.

Tom Knolmayer, 52, of Wasilla; Sean Underwood, 28, of Denali National Park; and Matthew Failor, 38, of Willow, were rescued after Nome Search and Rescue and RCC were contacted and deployed. The three were taken in by the air guard and brought back to Nome.

Alaska State Troopers received the report around 9 a.m. Friday of the three Iditarod mushers activating their beacons, requesting they be rescued from east of the mouth of the Solomon River. Failor, Underwood, and Knolmayer had all left the White Mountain checkpoint within three minutes of each other on Thursday night, according to official Iditarod standings.

According to the AST release, particularly warm weather "has caused deep overflow on parts of the trail and the wind has been constant."

Failor, Knolmayer and Underwood were taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. Their dog teams were brought back to Nome by Iditarod dog handlers who were dropped off at the rescue location.

The Iditarod has thus far seen a total of 20 scratches for the 2020 race, not including Failor, Knolmayer and Underwood being rescued Friday. While the use of outside assistance for travel does necessitate an official scratch, mushers must go through a process - including paperwork - to officially withdraw the race. The Iditarod had not announced the scratches of Failor, Knolmayer or Underwood as of press time.

