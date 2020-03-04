Iditarod mushers facing 'epic' amount of snow for 2020 race

Iditarod mushers will face an epic amount of snow this year, race organizers said at a Wednesday media briefing ahead of The Last Great Race.

Race Marshal Mark Nordman told reporters that an "epic amount of snow" awaits mushers this year. Trailbreakers have already made two passes over the Alaska Range, Nordman said. He said snow in many areas was deeper than he is tall.

"It's the same all the way to Nome," he said.

Chas St. George, the race's Chief Operations Officer, said parts of the trail were like a "trough," and that there was concern about moose encounters on the trail.

Trailbreakers hit the trail again Wednesday, headed toward Rohn.

The Ceremonial Start of the Iditarod is Saturday, March 7, 2020 in downtown Anchorage. The first racer leaves the chute at 10 a.m. Fifty-six racers are signed up for this year's Iditarod.

