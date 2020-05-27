If you like sun and warmer temps then you will like Wednesday

Mostly sunny skies in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 59 degrees.

Yesterday's and last night's showers in Southcentral started to diminish last night and this morning, so for Wednesday, we will see the beginning of a warming and drying trend for the next few days. Some gusty winds out of the north are likely to develop through channeled terrain in the Alaska Range Wednesday night and will start to diminish during the day on Thursday. Our biggest weather story other than warming will be our winds for the next couple of days. Sometimes when these gusts get going, then they like to stay longer than expected too.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, the blocking high-pressure system over the mainland and Gulf starts to break down Saturday as the high-pressure system retreats north and starts to split up. This will allow low-pressure storms in the Gulf to track slowly north through early next week.

We will be partly cloudy early in Anchorage on Wednesday before becoming mostly sunny with a high of 59 degrees. Mostly clear skies for Wednesday night with a low of 44 degrees and 10 mph winds.

We will be sunny on Thursday as we warm up to 68 degrees for a high with light winds. Clear skies for Thursday night with a low of 46 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Friday with light winds and a high of 68 degrees.

