If you like sunshine then you will love Monday's conditions

Sunny in Anchorage on Monday while we warm up to 52 degrees.

Our very quiet weather pattern looks to continue across Southcentral for the next several days. Strong storms over the eastern Gulf of Alaska are expected to persist in this area until Tuesday.

Those storms will remain far enough away from most areas that Southcentral will stay under a large area of high pressure. High pressure will allow for continued sunny skies, winds moving down from the Interior, and high temperatures warming 5-10 degrees above average.

The storms in the Gulf will move into the Panhandle on Wednesday, but will not be strong enough to dislodge the high pressure over the area. The primary weather concerns will be elevated fire conditions in the Matanuska Valley as the week goes on.

As the sun continues to dry us, humidity values will drop into the 10-30 percent range for many inland locations. These low humidities combined with occasional gusty winds through mountain gap locations as well as the valleys will point us in the elevated fire risk direction.

For the extended period, Thursday through Monday, we will see low pressure over the Bering Sea heading into next weekend. While high pressure continues to sit over the Alaskan Mainland.

Storms could push into the Yukon Thursday and Friday with the potential to bring unsettled weather conditions to Southcentral toward the end of the workweek if these low-pressure systems are strong enough to move into the high pressure over the Interior.

This is days away so we will continue to iron out the details while the Interior continues with a warm airflow pushing south towards the Gulf through Sunday. Further west, storms over the western Bering Sea will move south and into the Aleutian Islands over the weekend before continuing south into the north Pacific on Monday.

While under sunny skies in Anchorage on Monday we warm up to 52 degrees. Monday night we drop down to 32 degrees while under clear skies.

We will be sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 52 degrees and light winds. Clear skies for Tuesday night with a low of 32 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be Sunny on Wednesday while we warm up to 51 degrees with light winds.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.