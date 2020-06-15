If you liked the weekend then you will like Monday's weather as well

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Monday with a high of 66 degrees.

Thunderstorm and rain chances lessen on Monday as the storm energy moving in from the east starts to weaken across Southcentral while lifting north out of the region. However, daytime heating from the sun can still potentially produce thunderstorms on Monday for the Copper River Basin, Talkeetna Mountains, and the Chugach Mountains.

Shower coverage across the Southcentral mainland should begin to taper off tomorrow on Tuesday before the next organized system approaches the western Gulf of Alaska. Widespread rainfall is expected with these storms as they move across the western Gulf over Kodiak Island, which will likely see over 1" of rain accompanying this system through Wednesday.

For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, the atmosphere has storms in place over the eastern Bering Sea and high pressure over the Yukon. The low-pressure storms will head southeast into the central Gulf of Alaska by Saturday. This weather pattern shift will bring cloudier skies and cooler temperatures for the southern mainland. By next weekend, storms will move inland along the northern Gulf likely bringing rainy conditions.

Partly sunny for Monday with a high of 66 degrees. Monday night we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

Partly sunny for Tuesday with a high of 63 degrees as well as winds out of the southeast at 15 mph and 25 mph gusts. Tuesday night we drop down to 49 degrees while under partly cloudy skies but becoming mostly cloudy later on in the evening. Winds will be out of the southeast from 10-25 mph but up to 40 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with 15 mph winds out of the southeast lessening to 5-10 mph while we warm up to 64 degrees for a high.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.