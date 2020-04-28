In It Together: A KTUU Special Program

Alaskans are a hardy — and hearty — bunch; with a "can-do" approach to just about everything, and a big heart to help other Alaskans.

During this unprecedented global pandemic, Alaskans are not just sheltering in place and social distancing, but also helping to save lives, share words of encouragement, celebrate birthdays and even hold virtual bluegrass concerts.

KTUU-TV and Channel 2 News present an endearing and sentimental hour-long program aimed at reminding every Alaskan that no matter the distance, we are "In it Together."

In addition to heartwarming stories from across Alaska, this program includes messages and appearances by Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall, Alaska's Eskimo Ninja Warrior Nick Hanson, former NHL player Scott Gomez, "Flying Wild Alaska" star Ariel Tweto, Iditarod musher DeeDee Jonrowe, a performance by Blackwater Railroad Company, as well as members of the Grammy award-winning band "Portugal.The Man."

Watch the full special above or here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.