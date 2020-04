Saturday night, we aired a special called 'In it together,' where we highlighted all the good news out there.

Alaskans doing amazing things to make others happy and inspire kindness.

In case you missed it, 'In it together' will re-air next Saturday, April 25th from 3 to 4 p.m. on Channel 2, and again on Sunday, April 26th, on KYES Channel 5 at 1:30 p.m.

To give you a sneak peek, watch the video above from Blackwater Railroad Company.