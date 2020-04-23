'In it together': Local personal trainers offer tips on keeping fit during a pandemic

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic can make it challenging to maintain a physically active lifestyle, but some Alaskans are showing us that hunkering down doesn’t have to mean being inactive.

Chris Bryant and Erin Ersland, both personal trainers from Alaska, are providing free workouts through their social media platforms during the pandemic.

Bryant says he would encourage Alaskans to schedule time each day just to move.

“Because we are in this really unique time right now, there are a lot of uncertainties that can cause stresses, exercise helps reduce some of that stress, so it's nice to get away from the constant worries,” Bryant said.

Ersland, who’s also providing free workouts through her Instagram account, says people can turn exercise into a fun activity by participating in online challenges or finding an accountability partner.

She also says you can find ways to workout at home.

“From things you already have, like maybe you have some paint cans, or some water jugs laying around,” Ersland said.

Staying active outdoors is also an option.

"I'm encouraging Alaskans to still stay fit during time as we're still so lucky to be able to go outside and go for a hike, take the family, anything to get outside is great, and also to stay active in your homes,” she said.

In case you missed it, 'In it together' will re-air next Saturday, April 25th from 3 to 4 p.m. on Channel 2, and again on Sunday, April 26th, on KYES Channel 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.