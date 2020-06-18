Independence Mine will be run by independent company this summer

Independence Mine State Historical Park is now open after budget cuts to Alaska State Parks made its future for the summer unclear.

A local company, Salmon Verry Travel and Tours, picked up the bid. Staffing shortages within Alaska State Parks were originally thought to lead to closure for the mine for the season. It would have been the first time the park would have closed during the summer.

"It took us about a week to get the buildings cleaned up when we first got here," said Mandy Garcia, the company's co-owner.

The buildings will be open from 10 to 6. There is free admission but there are parking fees. Tours are about $15.

A limited amount of buildings are open to the public.

