Individuals now able to file unemployment claim certifications weekly instead of every two weeks

Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on April 9 that individuals utilizing the state's internet unemployment insurance filing system are now able to file their claim certifications on a weekly basis rather than every two weeks.

“This change will expedite benefit payments and bring much-needed relief to Alaskans,” said Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter.

The department encourages unemployed workers to file for their weekly benefits online at here.

