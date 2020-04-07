Interest rates are low, what to know about refinancing your home

As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, interest rates have dropped to historically low rates. While it's not the first thing at the top of everyone's mind right now, some Alaskans are taking advantage of the low rates to refinance their homes.

The question for many is, how do I know if refinancing my home loan is the right move for my specific financial situation?

To get an answer to that question, KTUU spoke with Richard Mantyla of Residential Mortgage in Anchorage.

"We like to see that folks can get at least a one percent improvement in their interest rate, so that's a good rule of thumb to use," Mantyla said. "There could be other reasons to refinance; some people want to pull some cash out right now, we also have people that are switching from a 30-year loan to a 15-year loan since those rates are a little bit lower."

As of Tuesday April 7, the 30-year fixed FHA rate is 3.878%, while the 15-year fixed jumbo rate is 3.690%.

According to Mantyla, you want to be gaining at least one percentage point if you refinance, and you also want to be planning to stay in the home for at least two more years in order for the change to make financial sense.

Refinancing may not make financial sense for everyone right now, but for those who can take advantage, it could be an accessible way for a number of Alaskans to improve their financial situation in otherwise uncertain times.

