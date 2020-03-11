Interior department files arguments in Izembek refuge case

The federal Department of the Interior has filed arguments in Alaska District Court favoring the completion of an emergency access road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.

The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported the filing is the latest in an ongoing legal dispute with conservationists over the road construction.

Interior department attorneys filed arguments in response to a motion for summary judgment sought by a consortium of conservation groups.

The groups sued the department last year to block a land exchange with a Native corporation and the interior department to facilitate the construction of the road.