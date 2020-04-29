Internet providers keeping up with new internet demands

It's no secret that the demand for high speed internet has increased significantly since COVID-19 forced many to spend most of their time at home. While everyone continues to work, learn, relax, and keep up with loved ones on their devices, internet providers have made big adjustments to meet the demand.

While they are all meeting new demands, all local internet providers including GCI, ACS, MTA, AT&T, and Verizon said they are not close to reaching their capacity limits and people should be able to stay on the internet after establishing a connection.

Jared Lindman, Director of Product Management for MTA, said a lot of the focus for providers is rerouting internet bandwidth from offices and other buildings into people's homes instead. Additionally, he said more internet is being used during the day which wasn't common pre-coronavirus.

"It's always been going up (demand for internet services) as more and more things are connected to the internet," Lindman said, "but we saw a definite surge once the mandates started coming out."

Between meeting the new demands and figuring out how to keep their employees socially distanced while still providing service, Lindman said the first few weeks after orders were announced they "had to change everything and it was all hands on deck."

At Alaska Communications, Senior Manager of IP Engineering, Tom Simes said they've had to increase bandwidth by about 20% since mandates started coming down. So far, he said there hasn't been any real customer impact due to the changes.

He said to manage where that bandwidth speed goes they do reports every week to see where they can reroute things. Once they reach a certain capacity in specific locations, they respond.

"We're keeping up with it," he said, "our design goal is once a circuit hits 70%, we either work on augmenting or offloading it,"

For ACS, he said they aren't slowing service down after customers reach a certain threshold either.

GCI saw a major surge in demand according to VP of Corporate Communications, Heather Handyside.

"In the past month, we've seen our capacity increase the amount that we would normally expect to see an increase over two years," she said.

However, she said a major aspect of that increase is the company offering free service to folks without and free upgrades to current customers.

She said they've been running models and reports as well to try and predict what kind of service they would need to provide and where to reroute things as well.

For all internet services, setting up connections in people's homes has been complicated as well, because we're supposed to stay away from other people right now.

These providers all described new procedures they've adopted where they deliver necessary equipment and have technicians help customers set them up via phone or video chat.

AT&T and Verizon spokespeople directed Channel 2 reporters to those companies' online newsletters where they report major surges as well, but said they're keeping up with the demand.

