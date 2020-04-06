Investigator seeks information in Homer missing woman case

An investigator and family members have appealed to residents of Homer for help in finding a woman who has been missing for nearly six months.

The Homer News reported the Homer Police Department and a former officer hired to investigate are trying to locate Anesha “Duffy” Murnane. She was last seen Oct. 17.

The 38-year-old woman disappeared after leaving her Homer apartment on foot for a health clinic appointment about a mile away.

She did not arrive.

The last confirmed sighting of her was from a security camera photo showing her departing the housing complex.