'Iron Mike' statue stands tall at Soldotna Creek Park

While some sculptures across the U.S. are coming down, one long-awaited sculpture went up in Alaska.

Iron Mike was unveiled at its new home in Soldotna Creek Park on July 4. The statue represents soldiers and veterans of the U.S. military.

After nearly 5 years of planning, fundraising, sculpting, and casting, Iron Mike is finally affixed to his pedestal at... Posted by Alaska Bronze & Granite on Saturday, July 4, 2020

This statue is a replica of one that stands in the Special Ops museum in North Carolina which is 14 feet tall.

In 2015 the Soldotna VFW post began raising money to build the statue and asked for the city's permission to put it up in the park. This Iron Mike statue is around 5 feet tall and weighs 750 pounds.

